Palm Springs fulfillment center project clears major hurdle

City of Palm Springs
Published 1:25 PM

A proposed 750,000-square-foot fulfillment center project in Palm Springs cleared a major hurdle on Wednesday.

The Palm Springs Planning Commission voted to move ahead with the project with a number of conditions. Some of those conditions deal with concerns about air quality because of increased truck traffic.

The center would be built near Indian Canyon Drive and 19th Avenue, just north of Interstate 10.

It'll still need approval by the city council.

Last week, News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle took an in-depth look at the project.

Jesus Reyes

