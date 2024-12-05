What local police departments are doing to keep holiday celebrations safe
Following a shooting in Coachella on Wednesday, near a tree lighting event, News Channel 3 is speaking with local police departments to find out what they're doing to keep crowds safe during holiday events.
Four cities will have their tree lighting ceremonies Friday, Dec 6:
- Indio
- La Quinta
- Palm Desert
- Palm Springs
According to crime statistics, crime rates rise during the holidays for a number of factors, from increased alcohol consumption to heightened emotions.
