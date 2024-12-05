What local police departments are doing to keep holiday celebrations safe

Following a shooting in Coachella on Wednesday, near a tree lighting event, News Channel 3 is speaking with local police departments to find out what they're doing to keep crowds safe during holiday events.

Four cities will have their tree lighting ceremonies Friday, Dec 6:

Indio

La Quinta

Palm Desert

Palm Springs

According to crime statistics, crime rates rise during the holidays for a number of factors, from increased alcohol consumption to heightened emotions.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.