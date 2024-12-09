Desert Hot Springs Community Task Force to renovate Veterans Facility

Today, the Desert Hot Springs Community Task Force will begin renovations to its Veterans facility.

The renovations will be funded partially by a donation check from the VFW, which will be presented to the task force during a ceremony today. The Relief Foundation for Veterans is the host for the ceremony. According to Frank Joseph Abney Jr., President of the foundation, the facility had been neglected for years, lacking basic necessities such as functioning air conditioning.

"We have been operating here for three years," said Abney Jr. to News Channel Three. "And we are committed to assisting veterans in any way possible."

The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. at 13630 Mountain View Road, Desert Hot Springs, 92240.



