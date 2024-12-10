Law group representing victim injured in police motorcycle crash at Palm Springs holiday parade

Los Angeles-based Formica Law Group announced it is officially representing multiple victims in the police motorcycle crash at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade.

12 people, including a police officer, were injured when a PSPD motorcycle officer lost control and crashed into the crowd at the holiday parade over the weekend. PSPD Chief Andy Mills told News Channel 3 on Monday that three people remain hospitalized, including the officer, Kenney Merenda.

Check Out Our Coverage of the Palm Springs Parade Motorcycle Crash

“Our hearts go out to the families with loved ones still in the hospital and to those recovering from Saturday’s terrible tragedy. We ask the public to respect their privacy,” said Stefano Formica of Formica Law Group in Los Angeles. “As their attorneys, Formica Law Group will continue our investigation while we await the results of the City’s and CHP’s investigations to determine what led to this avoidable, tragic event.”

According to the law group, its trial attorneys are representing several of the victim, including the families of a four-year-old and a 12-year-old who were injured in the crash.

Mills told News Channel 3 on Monday that he has grounded PSPD's motorcycle unit. There will be an administrative review conducted.

"First, I've ordered a stand down of all the motor operations," Chief Mills said. "I want us to give us some time to really consider what took place, how it happened, and procedurally as well as organizationally, what we might be able to do differently. Second thing is we're going to do a full administrative review. We're going to look at what we did, how we did it, and and look at the inconsistencies of what our procedures are and fix those things, whether it's training or equipment or behaviors, it's going to have to get fixed."

Mills continued, "The third thing that we're doing is to do an internal investigation. Did our officers follow procedure? And if they didn't follow procedure, why didn't they? And so we will make sure that we're doing that and we're analyzing what was done."

Mills also said that wheelies or clutch pops will never be allowed at future demonstrations again.

"But again, that is never going to take place again. I can guarantee you that nobody in this department will pop a wheelie on their motorcycle ever again," Mills said.

There was no word on the severity of the injuries to the victims, however, Mills confirmed that the officer involved did not lose a hand, as reported by other agencies.

"He has not lost a hand. I know that there's a lot of reports in social media that said he lost a hand. That is not the case. That his doctors are absolutely fabulous. They were able to, to go into surgery, and at least get him to the point where they can have further surgeries down the road," Mills said.

Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein also promised to get to the bottom of what caused the accident.

"As mayor, I take this very seriously. I also know that Palm Springs is unique. We have the community that can and will join in unison to overcome the most difficult of circumstances,'' Bernstein said on social media Saturday.

The CHP asked that anyone who has video or images showing the accident send them to PSCityGovernmentMedia@palmspringsca.gov.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.