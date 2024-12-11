Skip to Content
13-year-old missing in the Yucca Valley area

Published 6:47 PM

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing in Yucca Valley.

Jaziel Aquino was last seen in the area of Paxton Ave and La Habra Ave in Yucca Valley at approximately 1:00 p.m., authorities said.

Aquino is described as five feet, three inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black hat.

Authorities said Aquino has a medical history of seizures.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact dispatch immediately at (909) 790-3100.

