Planning Commission to decide on future of Chic-Fil-A in Palm Springs

On Wednesday, the Palm Springs planning commission will be considering a request that could lead to the construction of a Chic-Fil-A restaurant.

According to the planning commission staff report, the request is from Lilac 19, the owners of The Springs Shopping Center, and will include the demolition of an existing building and construction of a “quick service restraint named Chick-Fil-A” with a drive-thru located at 5200 E. Ramon Road.

On December 11th, the Planning Commission will be considering a request for a Conditional Use Permit that would allow construction of a new Chick-fil-A drive-through restaurant at The Springs shopping plaza. The Commission’s review will focus on ensuring that the application complies with the City’s Zoning Code, and that the development is compatible with surrounding uses and provides good site circulation. The public will have the opportunity to provide comments to the Commission during the meeting. Statement provided from Christopher Hadwin

Planning Director

According to the staffing report, the restraint will be 5,707 square feet in size with seventy-eight indoor and twenty-four outdoor seats and three drive-through lanes. The staffing report also lists, that once completed the restaurant will create 15-35 new jobs once operating.

Dan T. Cathy is listed as the Chief Executive Officer as recorder in the attached certified company resolution of corporate officers in the staffing reports. The name has created some controversy among the LGBTQ+ community. In 2012, Cathy said he was “guilty as charged” for backing anti-same-sex marriage initiatives.

News Channel 3 reached out to Chic-Fil-A and received the following statement.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of misunderstanding about our giving, policies, and how we operate. We take those concerns very seriously and understand there are people who have questions about our commitment and approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We encourage them to visit chick-fil-.com/dei.



At all of the places where we do business, we welcome the opportunity to earn the right to demonstrate our genuine commitment to inclusion, creating places were all are cared for and welcomed.”





-Chick-fil-A Spokesperson

News Channel 3 will be at the Planning Commission and has reached out to Chic-Fil-A, for comment. We’ll continue to keep you updated on air and online.