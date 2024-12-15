China’s economy logs a lackluster performance in November as retail sales slow

BANGKOK (AP) — China has reported its economy logged a mixed performance in November, with retail sales slowing as consumers refrained from spending on non-essentials like cosmetics, alcohol and jewelry. The government reported Monday that retail sales rose 3% year-on-year, down from 4.8% in October. Factory output rose 5.4%, nearly flat compared with the previous month, while investment in fixed assets like factories slowed. Officials said the economy was stable but domestic demand was weak and the “external environment” was more complicated, highlighting risks ahead as Beijing braces for potential tariff hikes once U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The report came days after top leaders ended an annual planning meeting that produced no major new policy initiatives.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.