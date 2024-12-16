Crash involving bus slows eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 near Haugen Lehmann
A bus was involved in a crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Haugen Lehmann Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported at a little after 3:00 p.m.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was between a bus and a vehicle.
There was no word on whether there were any injuries. News Channel 3 has reached out to CHP for additional information.
All lanes were shut down in the area for a few minutes. By 3:30 p.m., the freeway was back open except for the #4 lane. The Haugen Lehmann exit is also closed.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.