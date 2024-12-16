Skip to Content
Crash involving bus slows eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 near Haugen Lehmann

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:43 PM

A bus was involved in a crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Haugen Lehmann Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at a little after 3:00 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was between a bus and a vehicle.

There was no word on whether there were any injuries. News Channel 3 has reached out to CHP for additional information.

All lanes were shut down in the area for a few minutes. By 3:30 p.m., the freeway was back open except for the #4 lane. The Haugen Lehmann exit is also closed.

Traffic on I-10 at 3:40 p.m. (12/16/24)

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Jesus Reyes

