NYE plans? Walter Clark Legal Group reimburses ride fares for the holidays
The Walter Clark Legal Group is offering its Safe Ride Home Program over the Christmas and New Year holidays, covering cab and rideshare fares of alcohol-impaired drivers who choose to call a cab or use a rideshare service instead of getting back behind the wheel of their car.
Reimbursement is offered for rides taken between 10:00PM and 3:00AM on the following evenings:
- Monday, December 23
- Tueday, December 24
- Wednesday, December 25
- Monday, December 30
- Tuesday, December 31
- Wednesday, January 1
Project Road Block from Adept.li on Vimeo.
To be eligible for reimbursement, participants must register online for a free Reimbursement Coupon at walterclark.com. Walter Clark Legal Group encourages everyone to register for a free Reimbursement Coupon before the Christmas and New Year holidays. Drivers who tell themselves they are only going to have 1 or 2 drinks dismiss the reality that just 1 or 2 drinks can negatively affect cognitive and physical abilities. Walter Clark Legal Group’s Safe Ride Home Program provides these drivers with a free alternative in the hopes of preventing alcohol-related road accidents.
The Southern California personal injury law firm sponsors this public service in the communities it serves - the Coachella Valley, Victor Valley, Yucca Valley and the Morongo Basin, Banning/Beaumont, and El Centro. Reimbursement coupons are valid for a single one-way ride home from a bar, restaurant, or party to a safe destination (hotel or residence) for a maximum fare of $50.
Participants must be 21 years or older and have a valid driver's license. Complete program details are available at walterclark.com.
A reminder for drivers as they tackle the roads this New Year's Holiday weekend. All CHP offices throughout California will be implementing their Maximum Enforcement Period starting Friday, Dec. 29 at 6:01 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Click here for more road safety tips and reminders.