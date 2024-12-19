After working all year to secure outside funding, Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announces it has received more than $319 million dollars in grant money to help make their services more affordable and reliable for customers.

The company says the funds will ease financial burden on ratepayers, allow updates to critical infrastructure, and help improve the environment across its service area.

Key projects include:

$250 million – Salton Sea Species Conservation Habitat Project Expansion, the largest restoration project to date at the Salton Sea.

– Salton Sea Species Conservation Habitat Project Expansion, the largest restoration project to date at the Salton Sea. $23.8 million – Strengthening 28 miles of the “K” transmission line and adding new breakers to improve power reliability.

– Strengthening 28 miles of the “K” transmission line and adding new breakers to improve power reliability. $18.3 million – Advanced Distribution Management System to enhance power service restoration.

– Advanced Distribution Management System to enhance power service restoration. $15 million – USDA Water-Savings Commodities Grant (tentative).

– USDA Water-Savings Commodities Grant (tentative). $7 million – East Highline Reservoir Project for improved capacity and water conservation.

– East Highline Reservoir Project for improved capacity and water conservation. $3 million – Regional shade tree planting partnership to plant 6,000 trees across Imperial and Coachella Valleys.

IID is the nation’s largest irrigation district.