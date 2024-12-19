Skip to Content
News
IID
By
Published 7:20 PM

After working all year to secure outside funding, Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announces it has received more than $319 million dollars in grant money to help make their services more affordable and reliable for customers.

The company says the funds will ease financial burden on ratepayers, allow updates to critical infrastructure, and help improve the environment across its service area.

Key projects include:

  • $250 million – Salton Sea Species Conservation Habitat Project Expansion, the largest restoration project to date at the Salton Sea.
  • $23.8 million – Strengthening 28 miles of the “K” transmission line and adding new breakers to improve power reliability.
  • $18.3 million – Advanced Distribution Management System to enhance power service restoration.
  • $15 million – USDA Water-Savings Commodities Grant (tentative).
  • $7 million – East Highline Reservoir Project for improved capacity and water conservation.
  • $3 million – Regional shade tree planting partnership to plant 6,000 trees across Imperial and Coachella Valleys.

IID is the nation’s largest irrigation district.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content