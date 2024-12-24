Two people injured in Palm Springs shooting late Monday night

A shooting late Monday night in Palm Springs left two people injured.

The shooting was reported at approximately 11:59 p.m. in the 1500 block of San Rafael Drive.

Police said the two victims were found with serious injuries. Both are currently in stable condition.

"Evidence at the scene indicates multiple shots were fired by the suspect(s)," reads a Palm Springs police news release. "A nearby residence was also struck by gunfire; none of its occupants—including several children—were harmed."

The Palm Springs Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 or by contacting Detective Jose Barragan at (760) 323-8116 ext. 6580 or via email at Jose.Barragan@palmspringsca.gov.