Desert Care Network welcomes three new year’s babies
In a release from Desert Care Network, they are announcing the birth of three new year's babies - one for each of the Network's hospitals.
Desert Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2025, Clara Jane, who arrived into the world at 5:45 am on January 2nd. Parents Brandon and Ashley Berumen say they are excited to have their baby girl in their arms to start the new year.
JFK Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2025, Elijah Julian, who arrived into the world at 1:42 pm on January 1st. Parents Julian Gonzalez and Jessica Ceja exclaim they are excited to bring baby boy home soon to meet his two sisters.
Hi-Desert Medical Center welcomes its first baby of 2025, Evelyn Arya, who arrived into the world at 7:54 am on January 1st. Parents Evaristo Medina and Shelby Tso say they are excited to bring baby girl home soon to meet her big brother.
Eisenhower Health also announced the welcoming of a new baby on New Year's Day.