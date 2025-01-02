Desert Care Network welcomes three new year’s babies

In a release from Desert Care Network, they are announcing the birth of three new year's babies - one for each of the Network's hospitals.

Desert Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2025, Clara Jane, who arrived into the world at 5:45 am on January 2nd. Parents Brandon and Ashley Berumen say they are excited to have their baby girl in their arms to start the new year.

Berumen Family - Courtesy: Desert Care Network

JFK Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2025, Elijah Julian, who arrived into the world at 1:42 pm on January 1st. Parents Julian Gonzalez and Jessica Ceja exclaim they are excited to bring baby boy home soon to meet his two sisters.

Gonzalez-Ceja Family - Courtesy: Desert Care Network

Hi-Desert Medical Center welcomes its first baby of 2025, Evelyn Arya, who arrived into the world at 7:54 am on January 1st. Parents Evaristo Medina and Shelby Tso say they are excited to bring baby girl home soon to meet her big brother.

Medina-Tso Family - Courtesy: Desert Care Network

Eisenhower Health also announced the welcoming of a new baby on New Year's Day.