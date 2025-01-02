Skip to Content
News

Establishment of Chuckwalla National Monument closer to reality

Chuckwalla National Monument land (Highlighted in blue)
KESQ
Chuckwalla National Monument land (Highlighted in blue)
By
January 2, 2025 11:39 PM
Published 11:33 PM

A report by the Washington Post states President Biden is planning to sign a proclamation designating the land area south of Joshua Tree National Park as Chuckwalla National Monument.

The proposed Monument area spans from the east end of the Coachella Valley to the Colorado River.

The establishment of Chuckwalla National Monument will make drilling, mining, and other energy and industrial related activity will be illegal in the area.

Tribal representatives have been working to preserve the area's cultural history and significance, as well as to protect the environment and natural resources.

KESQ has been following this story and we will keep an eye on any new developments.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content