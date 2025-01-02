Establishment of Chuckwalla National Monument closer to reality

A report by the Washington Post states President Biden is planning to sign a proclamation designating the land area south of Joshua Tree National Park as Chuckwalla National Monument.

The proposed Monument area spans from the east end of the Coachella Valley to the Colorado River.

The establishment of Chuckwalla National Monument will make drilling, mining, and other energy and industrial related activity will be illegal in the area.

Tribal representatives have been working to preserve the area's cultural history and significance, as well as to protect the environment and natural resources.

