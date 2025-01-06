Giovanni Virgen appointed to Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s governing body

Giovanni Virgen has been named to the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority, the governing body of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, Riverside County officials announced Monday.

A Palm Springs native and longtime Coachella Valley resident, Virgen is a graduate of the University of California, Riverside and currently works at Coachella-based Armtec Defense Technologies, according to county officials.

He also served in the U.S. Army and worked for several public works agencies.

"I'm now looking forward to serving my community and the wonderful people who work tirelessly to make the Palm Springs Tramway the modern marvel that it is today,'' Virgen said in a statement.

He joins Jonathan Hoy as one of two county-appointed members of the Authority, which also includes three state appointees and two city appointees.