Significance of possible Chuckwalla National Monument proclamation

President Biden is making a planned stop to the Valley on Tuesday.

Several sources believe Biden is making the trek to sign a proclamation, designating Chuckwalla lands a federally protected national monument.

If approved, this move would come after years of advocating from indigenous tribes to protect the land. They say the area, stretching from the eastern Coachella Valley to the Colorado River, is home to several native plants and species that can't be found anywhere else in the world.

