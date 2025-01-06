Variety hosts Creative Impact Awards at the Parker in Palm Springs

Variety’s Creative Impact Awards were held at the Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, honoring 10 up-and-coming directors who are predicted to make a mark on Hollywood.

Jacques Audiard received the Creative Impact in Directing Award for his film Emilia Perez. His cast—Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Edgar Ramírez—presented him with the award.

Cynthia Erivo was presented with the Variety Creative Impact in Acting Award by Ariana Grande for her performance in Wicked.

Ralph Fiennes presented Jennifer Lopez with the Legend & Groundbreaker Award.

The 10 Directors to Watch selected by Variety were:

Durga Chew-Bose, Bonjour Tristesse

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

David Fortune, Color Book

Drew Hancock, Companion

Zoe Kravitz, Blink Twice

Tom Nesher, Come Closer

Halina Reijn, Babygirl

James Sweeney, Twinless

Magnus von Horn, The Girl With the Needle

Malcolm Washington, The Piano Lesson

News Channel 3 spoke with some of the directors about what the award means to them.