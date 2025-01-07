President Biden set to arrive in the Coachella Valley today
President Joe Biden will visit the Coachella Valley later today.
The details of Biden's visit remain unconfirmed. Several reports indicate that Biden will sign a proclamation designating Chuckwalla lands a federally protected national monument.
According to the White House, Biden is expected to arrive at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal at 1:10 p.m.
Biden is expected to make remarks in Thermal at 2:15 p.m.
He is scheduled to depart from Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport at 3:40 p.m.
