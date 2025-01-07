Skip to Content
President Biden set to arrive in the Coachella Valley today

Joe Biden / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
President Joe Biden will visit the Coachella Valley later today.

The details of Biden's visit remain unconfirmed. Several reports indicate that Biden will sign a proclamation designating Chuckwalla lands a federally protected national monument.

According to the White House, Biden is expected to arrive at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal at 1:10 p.m.

Biden is expected to make remarks in Thermal at 2:15 p.m.

He is scheduled to depart from Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport at 3:40 p.m.

