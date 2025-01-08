Skip to Content
News

Wednesday, Jan. 8: Firebirds fall 4-1 to Roadrunners; Busy night of high school basketball

AHL
By
New
Published 10:24 PM

Wednesday was a jam-packed night of sports around the valley, headlined by American League Hockey and high school hoops.

Watch the video for highlights and be sure to stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local sports.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content