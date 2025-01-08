Four major fires burn over 23,000 acres in Los Angeles County area

Major wildfires are destroying homes throughout the Los Angeles area, including two that have burned over 10,000 acres.

According to CNN, within the first 24 hours, the Palisades and Eaton fires had already made it into the list of the top 15 largest fires to hit LA County in the last 11 years.

CLICK HERE for Updates and Evacuation Information from the Los Angeles Fire Department

CLICK HERE for Updates and Evacuation Information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department

Palisades Fire - 11,802 acres, 0% contained

The Palisades Fire was the first major fire to start up on Tuesday. Since it was first reported Tuesday before Noon, it has burned more than 11,800 acres with 0% containment.

The cause of the fire was unknown. It erupted amid fierce Santa Ana winds that forecasters said could develop into the worst windstorm in the Southland in a decade. Red flag warnings of critical fire danger were expected to be in place until Thursday evening.

The peak gusts of the wind event slammed the fire area between 10 p.m. Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

The fire destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 structures and forced thousands of people from their homes as it moved toward Malibu on the west and Santa Monica on the southeast with no reported containment today.

Palisades Fire Evacuation Order/Warning Map

LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley told reporters Tuesday afternoon that roughly 30,000 people were under evacuation orders, with the fire endangering roughly 13,200 structures, including 10,300 homes. That evacuation area was dramatically expanded Tuesday night, stretching east to Kenter Avenue and north to Mulholland Road, still reaching west to Topanga Canyon Boulevard and south to PCH. It was unknown how many additional people were impacted by the expanded evacuation zone.

In a media briefing at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said the fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and destroyed about 1,000 structures.

There were a "high number of significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate, in addition to first responders who were on the fire lines," he said.

On Tuesday night, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said a 25-year-old female firefighter suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a hospital. The circumstances of the injury were unknown. Several other people were treated for burn injuries in the area of the famed Duke's restaurant along Pacific Coast Highway, Scott said. It was also unclear how those injuries occurred, or how many people were affected.

Evacuation centers were established at the Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Pasadena Convention Center at 300 E. Green St. in Pasadena, and at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills.

Large animals can be taken to Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Ave., or the Los Angeles Equestrian Center at 480 Riverside Drive in Burbank. Small animals can be taken to the Agoura Animal Care Center at 29525 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills and Pasadena Humane Society at 361 S. Raymond Ave in Pasadena.

Eaton Fire - 10,600 acres, 0% contained

As of 10:30 a.m, Wednesday, Cal Fire reported the fire had grown to 10,600 acres and was 0% contained.

Two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed prompting school closures throughout the area.

Eaton Fire Evacuation Order/Warnings Map

The fire was reported at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive in the hills above Altadena, according to Cal Fire.

The fire expanded rapidly during the night and early morning hours -- the strongest hours of a windstorm that began Tuesday morning and was set to continue into Thursday. The erratic winds grounded aerial firefighting assets, and ground crews were unable to keep pace with the flames' advance overnight.

Firefighting aircraft were able to resume flights Wednesday morning.

In a media briefing at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said two people -- described only as civilians -- died in the fire, but the circumstances of the deaths were unknown. Marrone said there were also "a number of significant injuries'' due to the fire.

Speaking at the briefing, Sheriff Robert Luna said two people were arrested Wednesday morning for looting evacuated homes in the Eaton Fire burn area.

An evacuation center was established at the Arcadia Community Center at 375 Campus Drive. Pasadena officials ordered evacuations for residents north of Orange Grove/Rosemead Boulevard, east of Lake Avenue and west of Michilinda Avenue. An evacuation center for those residents was established at the Pasadena Civic Center, 300 E. Green St.

An evacuation center was also established at El Camino Real Charter High School, 5440 Valley Circle Blvd. in Woodland Hills for people impacted by the various fires in the Southland.

As he did earlier with the Palisades Fire, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced late Tuesday that the state had secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover costs of battling the Eaton Fire.

Hurst Fire - 700, 0% contained

A wind-driven fire in the Sylmar area rapidly expanded to 700 acres today with no reported containment.

The Hurst Fire -- one of four major fires burning in the Southland amid fierce Santa Ana winds -- was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Yarnell Street, and within a half-hour it had burned more than 100 acres, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

It rapidly grew in size to 700 acres by 11 a.m. Wednesday, with 0% containment.

The governor's office estimated that more than 44,000 people in the area were under evacuation orders, with 40,000 structures threatened.

Hurst Fire Evacuation Order/Warning Map

Woodley Fire - 30 acres, 0% contained

Adding to a string of vegetation fires prompted by extreme weather conditions, a brush fire was burning at Sepulveda Basin today.

The fire was initially reported at 75 acres just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, at the park located near the Ventura (101) and San Diego (405) freeways, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As of 11 a.m., the fire had been revised to 30 acres, with 0% containment. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.