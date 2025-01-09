Skip to Content
LAPD: Kenneth Fire being investigated as possible arson, person detained

The Kenneth Fire in Calabasas is being investigated as a possible arson incident with a person being detained, the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD officials said at around 4:30 p.m., they received a call regarding a possible arson suspect.

"A man called in stating a suspect was 'attempting to light a fire' in the area of the Kenneth Fire. The suspect is in custody and was transported to Topanga station. We are continuing our investigation and we CANNOT confirm any connection to any fire," reads an LAPD statement.

The Kenneth Fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres since it was first reported Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

