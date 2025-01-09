26-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Palm Desert

Authorities continued investigations today into a multi-vehicle traffic collision that killed a driver Wednesday night in Palm Desert.

Palm Desert Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a "major injury" collision shortly after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on Country Club Drive, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department statement.

Deputies observed three vehicles in the westbound lanes, with one of the vehicle's drivers pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. The driver was identified as Stephany Reyes, 26, of Indio.

Arriving paramedics transported another driver to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Palm Desert Traffic Team investigators concluded that one vehicle appeared to be eastbound in westbound lanes, striking the two other vehicles heading the opposite direction, the department stated. The investigation was unable to determine if drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.

Country Club Drive's intersections with El Dorado Drive and Desert Falls Drive were temporarily closed during the course of the proceedings.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information was encouraged to call Deputy Shields at the Palm Desert Station at 760-836-1600.