Skip to Content
News

26-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Palm Desert

MGN
By ,
today at 12:46 PM
Published 11:57 AM

Authorities continued investigations today into a multi-vehicle traffic collision that killed a driver Wednesday night in Palm Desert.   

Palm Desert Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a "major injury" collision shortly after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on Country Club Drive, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department statement.

Deputies observed three vehicles in the westbound lanes, with one of the vehicle's drivers pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. The driver was identified as Stephany Reyes, 26, of Indio.

Arriving paramedics transported another driver to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  

Palm Desert Traffic Team investigators concluded that one vehicle appeared to be eastbound in westbound lanes, striking the two other vehicles heading the opposite direction, the department stated. The investigation was unable to determine if drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.  

Country Club Drive's intersections with El Dorado Drive and Desert Falls Drive were temporarily closed during the course of the proceedings.   

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information was encouraged to call Deputy Shields at the Palm Desert Station at 760-836-1600.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content