Arrest made in shooting at downtown Palm Springs park that left two minors injured

A 20-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a park in downtown Palm Springs that left two people hospitalized last year.

Felipe Vargas was arrested on Jan. 2 at a residence in North Palm Springs, police announced on Thursday. He was charged on Monday with two counts of attempted murder. He pled not guilty to both charges.

Vargas is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 15.

The shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2024, at the Graffiti Park, located near Andreas Road and N. Palm Canyon Drive.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight between individuals, who appeared to be juveniles broke out at the park. One person reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Two minors were rushed to the hospital, one was in critical condition, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Palm Springs police said detectives conducted an in-depth investigation, utilizing surveillance footage and witness accounts, which led to identifying Vargas as the suspect. PSPD also commended the cooperation of downtown businesses, whose support was instrumental in the suspect.

Chief of Police Andy Mills emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation, saying in a statement:

“This arrest underscores the department’s commitment to public safety and holding those who commit violent acts accountable. We are grateful for the partnership of our local businesses, the dedication of our detectives, and the effectiveness of drone technology in bringing this case to a successful resolution.”

