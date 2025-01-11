Watch Live: Los Angeles officials give update on fires burning in LA County

On Saturday morning, Los Angeles County officials provided a live update on the several fires burning across the county. According to the LAPD and the LA County Sheriff, 11 people have been killed in the fires so far, and Red Flag conditions are back in place through Wednesday. Santa Ana winds as high as 60 mph have returned, and remain a concern for firefighters and crews on the front lines of this fire fight.

Authorities also confirmed 22 people have been arrested so far for looting, trespassing, and entering the mandatory evacuation and emergency areas. Four of those arrests took place during the newly place curfew hours between 6:00 p.m. Friday night and 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Currently, more than 100,000 people are under evacuation orders and warnings, including several thousand homes that were given new warnings Saturday morning.

The expanded areas for the Palisades Fire evacuation include the following areas:

Evacuation Orders

Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

The Following Zones are under mandatory evacuation order:

DRY-U026-A, LOS-Q0762, LOS-Q0762-A, LOS-Q0765, LOS-Q0767, LOS-Q0778-A, LOS-Q0779, LOS-Q0780, LOS-Q0781-A, LOS-Q0782-A, LOS-Q0782-B, LOS-Q0798, LOS-Q1118, MAL-C111-A, MAL-C111-B, MAL-C112-B, MTN-U028, RMB-U030-A, RMB-U030-B, RMB-U030-D, RMB-U030-E, RRC-U027, SAN-Q1395-B, SDP-U029, SSM-U010-A, SSM-U010-B, TOP-U001, TOP-U002, TOP-U003, TOP-U004, TOP-U005, TOP-U006, TOP-U007, TOP-U008, TOP-U009

South: Pacific Coast Highway

North: Encino Reservoir

East: 405 Freeway

West: Mandeville Canyon

Per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department: ALL EVACUATION ORDER and WARNING AREAS for the Palisades Fire are under CURFEW ORDER from 6PM tonight until 6AM tomorrow.

To identify your evacuation zone please visit CAL FIRE's 3D map and search for your address.

Evacuation Warnings

Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

The Following Zones are under Evacuation Warning:

CAL-C405, CAL-C406, CAL-C407, CAL-C408, CAL-C409, CAL-C410, CAL-C411, CAL-C412, CAL-C413, CAL-C414, CAL-C415, DRY-U026, DRY-U026-B, LOS-Q0406-A, LOS-Q0407, LOS-Q0751, LOS-Q0762-B, LOS-Q0764, LOS-Q0772, LOS-Q0783, LOS-Q0800, LOS-Q1089, LOS-Q1115, LOS-Q1119, LOS-Q1163, MAL-C112, MAL-C112-A, MCR-U021-A, RMB-U030-C, SAN-Q1388-B, SAN-Q1395-A, SAN-Q1396-A, SAN-Q1396-B



Area 1 South: Sunset Blvd North: Mullholland Dr East: Bellagio Rd/Roscomare Rd. West: 405 Freeway.

Area 2 South: Mulholland Dr / Sepulveda Blvd East: 405 Freeway North: Ventura Blvd West: Louise Ave.

UCLA students are on high alert. UCLA Housing sent an email urging campus residents to stay vigilant and ready to evacuate due to the nearby Palisades fire. While this is not an evacuation order, Bruins were advised to prepare a bag of essentials and follow guidance if the order is extended to campus. If you have a disability that requires assistance, including mobility or service animal assistance, please call your building front desk. Updates will be shared via BruinALERT.

Several neighborhoods near the Eaton Fire are also under evacuation warnings including the following areas:

Evacuation Warnings

Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

ARC-002, ARC-004, BRA-001, BRA-002, BRA-003, BRA-004, DUA-001, DUA-002, DUA-005, DUA-008, LCF-COMMONWEALTH, LCF-CREST-B, LCF-FOOTHILLEAST, MRV-101-A, MRV-102, MRV-201-A, MRV-202, MRV-203, MRV-204, MRV-301, MRV-302, MRV-303, MRV-304, MRV-305, MRV-401, MRV-402, MRV-403, MRV-404, PAS-E010, PAS-E012, PAS-E014, PAS-E015, PAS-E017, PAS-E018, PAS-E022, SMD-E017-A

To identify your evacuation zone please visit CAL FIRE's 3D map and search for your address.

If you are in need of resources or assistance, you can fin relevant and trusted links here:

Evacuation Shelters

Lanark Recreation Center

21816 Lanark St

Canoga Park, CA 91304

Calvary Community Church

5495 Via Rocas

Westlake Village, CA 91362

El Camino Real Charter High School (Relocated to Ritchie Valens Recreation Center below)

5440 Valley Circle Boulevard

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center

10736 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Pacoima, CA 91331

Pasadena Convention Center

300 E Green Street

Pasadena, CA 91101

Stoner Recreation Center

1835 Stoner Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Westwood Recreation Center

1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Pan Pacific Recreation Center

7600 Beverly Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Pomona Fairplex (Gate 3)

601 W McKinley Ave

Pomona, CA 91768

Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center

14201 Huston St.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Road Closures

Follow the links below to stay up-to-date on road closures for the Palisades Fire.

The following off-ramps are closed along Interstate 405 (I-405):

Getty Center Drive off-ramps in both directions closed.

Skirball Center Drive off-ramps in both directions closed.

Southbound Sunset Blvd. off-ramp closed.

Southbound Wilshire Blvd. off-ramp closed.

Southbound Santa Monica Blvd. off-ramp closed.

Southbound Olympic/Pico Blvd. off-ramp closed.

Animal Evacuation Shelters

Small Animals:

El Camino High School, 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills

American Red Cross Sheltering Site with mobile animal shelter (small animals only)

Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, 4275 Elton St, Baldwin Park

Carson Animal Care Center, 216 W Victoria St, Gardena

Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

Downey Animal Care Center, 11258 Garfield Ave, Downey

Lancaster Animal Care Center, 5210 W Ave I, Lancaster

Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

Large Animals:

Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona

Industry Hills Expo, 16200 Temple Ave, City of Industry

LA Equestrian, 480 Riverside Dr, Burbank

Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

Pico Rivera Sports Arena

11003 Sports Arena Dr, Pico Rivera, CA 90601, USA

Situation Summary

Firefighting efforts continue to concentrate on building and improving containment lines with a focus on public safety and structure protection. For today, north to northeast winds will gradually increase, peaking in strength this evening and overnight. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH will begin at 6:00PM tonight and will remain in effect through 6:00PM Sunday night. Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are likely to return Tuesday and Wednesday, creating critical fire weather conditions.

The Los Angeles County and CAL FIRE Damage Assessment Teams (DINS) will continue to assess and validate structures impacted by the Palisades Fire. It is expected that more than 5,000 structures have been destroyed.

Please be advised: An inaccurate social media post is currently circulating on Facebook. The post claims that individuals can come to California to join a clean-up crew in areas affected by recent LA wildfires. This information is false, and we would like to clarify that there is no such opportunity available. We kindly ask that you refrain from calling to inquire about this.

Join the Effort: How You Can Help During the FiresExternal Link

Palisades Fire Demographics

Federal Assistance

California secures federal assistance to support response to Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County - FMAG Press ReleaseExternal Link

News Releases/Media Advisories

Community Meeting, January 11th, 2025

6:30PM PST : Visit CAL FIRE San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit FacebookExternal Link page for details.

Press Conferences and Operational Briefings

Operational Briefings - CAL FIRE IMT2 YoutubeExternal Link

Incident Photos and Videos

Palisades Fire FlickrExternal Link

Family Assistance Center

If you are looking for someone impacted by the January 2025 fires in Los Angeles County, or you want to inform your family of your safety wellness. Please, contact the Red Cross at (800) 675-5799 or click hereExternal Link.

Donations ARE NOT being accpeted at Family Assistance Centers.

Public Health Information