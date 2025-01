The White Party is one of the largest LGBTQ+ dance music festivals in the country. It's taken place in downtown Palm Springs for 34 years.

Officials did not confirm the reason for the cancellation.

The 2025 White Party in Palm Springs has been canceled, officials confirmed to News Channel 3.

