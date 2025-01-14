Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation inducts local journalists into Hall of Fame

Three of our very own were inducted into the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation's Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

News Channel 3's John White was honored for his decades in the news business and recognized for his many achievements as an anchor and investigative reporter.

La Poderosa host and programmer Adolfo Iniguez Lomeli was honored for his many years on the number one radio station in the Coachella Valley.

And Laurilie Jackson currently fills in on News Channel 3 in the morning and teaches journalism students at College of the Desert.

Longtime Valley journalist Gloria Greer was honored posthumously.

Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation President Randy Lovely says, "We really focus on trying to pick the right mix every year. We honor three to five people each year and I think if you saw the videos today, the tribute videos of the honorees, you really get a sense of how distinguished those careers are, how much time they’ve spent in this valley working in service to the community.”

The Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation’s mission is to promote and support sustainable community journalism in the Coachella Valley. They aim to celebrate local journalism and lift up and recognize the work of Valley journalists. For more information, see cvjf.org.