Gusty Winds Increase Today Continuing Fire Threat Across Southern California

Dry and breezy weather across the Coachella Valley with northeast to east winds continuing through Wednesday. Winds could reach 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, particularly along the foothills, passes, mountains, and Santa Ana wind corridor.

This will keep our continued hazardous fire conditions at the forefront, with a Red Flag Warning still in effect due to the potential for rapid fire spread.

Although winds will begin to weaken on Thursday, low humidity will continue, keeping the fire threat elevated.

Temperatures will remain mild, with highs slightly below average, peaking in the upper 60s to low 70s. Normal highs this time of the year are right around 70 degrees, and we've been just a notch below that for the last two or three days.

Cooler weather is expected by Friday and Saturday as a weak low-pressure system moves through northern Baja, bringing a few additional clouds. There’s a slight chance of light rain over the weekend, mainly affecting San Diego County, but the Coachella Valley stays dry. Even if San Diego sees light rain, it will have very limited accumulation amounts. But we'll take all the added moisture we can get!

Early next week, gusty Santa Ana winds may return, along with a renewed fire threat--right now, timing and severity are still somewhat uncertain.