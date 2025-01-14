Man in stable condition after being shot Monday afternoon in Indio

A 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Indio.

The shooting was reported at around 5:30 p.m. at the Myoma Mobile Home Park in the 79000 block of Avenue 40.

Police said the 38-year-old was involved in an altercation with a 34-year-old man. The 34-year-old fired a gun, striking the victim.

"The victim was taken by ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. His current condition is listed as stable," reads an Indio police news release Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was reported stolen, following a records check of the firearm's serial number.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He faces several felony charges, violation of parole, and a misdemeanor warrant.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Indio Police Department (760) 391-4057.

