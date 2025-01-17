Over 250 lbs of liquid meth found hidden in gas tank at Calexico border crossing point

Customs and Border Protection officers found more than 250 pounds of liquid meth concealed in the gas tank of a vehicle at the Calexico East Port of Entry.

The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. According to CBP, a 52-year-old driver and 46-year-old passenger in a 2002 SUV were applying for admission into the United States. Following a cursory inspection, CBP officers referred the travelers and vehicle to secondary for further examination.

In secondary, non-intrusive technology was employed to perform a comprehensive scan of the vehicle.

CBP officers observed irregularities in the vehicle’s gas tank area and radioed for assistance. A CBP K-9 unit responded and screened the vehicle, alerting officers to the presence of narcotics.

A total of 254.85 pounds of gasoline was extracted from the vehicle’s gas tank. CBP officers tested the contents, which resulted positive for methamphetamine.

“Drug traffickers will go to great lengths in their attempts to deceive our officers,” said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “I’m proud of our highly trained officers working diligently every day to combat these dangerous drugs that have claimed so many lives.”

CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics.

The driver and passenger were detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.