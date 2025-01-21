Homeless Count: How will encampment ban impact numbers?

The Riverside County Homeless Point-in-Time Count is taking place Wednesday morning at the Palm Springs Pavilion. It is intended to accurately count the number of unhoused residents in the city.

It will be attended by Palm Springs mayor Ron deHarte, police chief Andrew Mills and fire chief Paul Alvarado.

In 2023, the counted determined that 239 people were living without a permanent residence in Palm Springs. The same count found there were about 1,049 homeless people in the Coachella Valley, 28% of the county total.

How will the recent encampment ordinance impact numbers?

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.