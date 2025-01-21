Skip to Content
Homeless Count: How will encampment ban impact numbers?

Published 10:01 AM

The Riverside County Homeless Point-in-Time Count is taking place Wednesday morning at the Palm Springs Pavilion. It is intended to accurately count the number of unhoused residents in the city.

It will be attended by Palm Springs mayor Ron deHarte, police chief Andrew Mills and fire chief Paul Alvarado.

In 2023, the counted determined that 239 people were living without a permanent residence in Palm Springs. The same count found there were about 1,049 homeless people in the Coachella Valley, 28% of the county total.

How will the recent encampment ordinance impact numbers?

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

