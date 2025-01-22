Big Bear bald eagle lays first egg of the season

It's that time of the year again! Egg watch at the bald eagle nest in Big Bear.



Jackie laid her first egg of the 2025 season Wednesday evening. You can watch a live camera of the nest below:

Last year, Jackie laid her first egg on Jan. 25. She ended laying three eggs by February 1.

Unfortunately, none of the eggs ended up hatching.

The last time an egg hatched was in 2022.

For updates on Jackie and Shadow, visit: https://www.friendsofbigbearvalley.org/?fbclid=IwY2xjawH-jkVleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHZjqrtU8iXMkA7BHuYrBrHHFraZ2kq0VhtvOmd8icMPkTRILD8xLd9Czsw_aem_MVcaafjDJI2O4KoS6q1W3Q