Big Bear bald eagle lays first egg of the season

today at 7:06 PM
It's that time of the year again! Egg watch at the bald eagle nest in Big Bear.

Jackie laid her first egg of the 2025 season Wednesday evening. You can watch a live camera of the nest below:

Last year, Jackie laid her first egg on Jan. 25. She ended laying three eggs by February 1.

Unfortunately, none of the eggs ended up hatching.

The last time an egg hatched was in 2022.

For updates on Jackie and Shadow, visit: https://www.friendsofbigbearvalley.org/?fbclid=IwY2xjawH-jkVleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHZjqrtU8iXMkA7BHuYrBrHHFraZ2kq0VhtvOmd8icMPkTRILD8xLd9Czsw_aem_MVcaafjDJI2O4KoS6q1W3Q

Jesus Reyes

