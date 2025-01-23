Search continues for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Twentynine Palms

Police continue to search for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash last week in Twentynine Palms.

On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol shared pictures of a dark green Chevrolet Silverado believed to have been involved in the crash. The truck has an extended cab or four-door, with step rails, a missing front license plate, and possibly a 4X4 decal on the left rear of the bed

The crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. on January 14 on State Route 62, near Kerr Avenue.

According to CHP, the Silverado was traveling eastbound on SR-62 at a high rate of speed. The Chevrolet changed lanes directly in front of a Nissan. The driver of the Nissan steered to the right to avoid striking the truck but lost control and struck the right front of the truck.

The Nissan then struck a Burrtec trash truck on the right lane of westbound SR-62 before colliding into a Tesla Model Y in the left lane.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Benjamin Perez, 31, of Twentynine Palms, was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Tesla was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center with minor injuries, and the driver of the Burrtec truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to this crash, particularly the location of the Chevrolet or its driver, you are urged to call the Morongo Basin CHP Office at 760-366-3707.