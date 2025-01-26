Annual Gospel Festival unites Coachella Valley through music and faith

The Word of Life Fellowship Center echoed with the sounds of gospel music Sunday afternoon as the Palm Springs Black History Committee hosted its Annual Gospel Festival.

It's a free event celebrating faith, culture and unity according to organizers.

The festival brought together church groups and choirs from across the Coachella Valley, offering performances that moved the crowd with songs of hope and resilience.

Attendees said the event highlighted the power of gospel music in fostering a sense of togetherness amid divisions in society.

"Just to see Black, White, Brown, men, women, boys and girls all together," Bishop Kephyan Sheppard said. "It was beautiful because in this day and division in our nation to see everyone unified, it was just an amazing thing to see."

The program included scripture readings, prayer, and musical performances.

Organized by the Palm Springs Black History Committee, the Gospel Fest is part of the group’s ongoing efforts to honor and preserve Black culture and history in the region.

