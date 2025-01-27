A day in the life of a polo player: Sports Director Blake Arthur visits the Eldorado Polo Club

After a failed first attempt, damaging my ego and nearly really damaging my body, I finally made it on my polo pony, quickly learning that in this game, it's all about these amazing animals.

"You play eight, nine, ten, 11, 12 horses a game. It just depends how the games are going. They, they are the name of the game. Best mounted always ends up winning the game," said Ryan Kerley, local professional player.

"They're very fast horses. They're very agile and extremely athletic. It takes a very unique horse to be a top polo horse, and we have a lot of them out here this season," said Bob Puetz, Executive Director of Eldorado Polo Club.

After gaining an appreciation for the horses, my respect and admiration grew for the players. Polo is not only difficult, but dangerous.

"People are fighting for their lives and fighting for their next job and check. And it's a grind. And, you know, that's something that, you know, you got to work for and make sure that you and your family, you know, are able to continue living this polo life," said Kerley.

This polo life brings many people to our desert for the winter, one of two top destinations for the sport for this season.

"You kind of split the country and the people who typically are closer to this Midwest and East Coast are going to go to Florida. And the people who are this side of the Mississippi typically come out to California. For this country, we are the second highest level and we have been for a long time. So the polo is very good here," said Puetz.

This year's season of polo runs through March 23.

For more information on the polo, visit the Eldorado Polo Club website.