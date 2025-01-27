Former RivCo probation agent suspected of sex with underage inmate

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A former Riverside County probation officer suspected of engaging in sex acts with a boy behind bars in Riverside Juvenile Hall was out of custody today.

Cecilia Pulido, 42, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail Friday on suspicion of sexual contact with an inmate, molesting a minor under 18 years old, unauthorized communication with an inmate and furnishing a mobile phone to a person in custody.

Pulido posted a $10,000 bond and was released from the downtown Riverside jail Friday night.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Kelleher, agents from the Department of Probation alerted investigators at the Moreno Valley station Thursday regarding an alleged "inappropriate relationship involving a former employee and a male juvenile in custody.''

Further investigation uncovered that Pulido and the boy, whose identity was not disclosed, allegedly engaged in intimate contact at least once, though Kelleher didn't specify the details.

He said by the time the matter was referred to sheriff's personnel, the suspect had resigned her position.

She was taken into custody without incident Friday morning.

Kelleher said Pulido was hired as a correctional officer in December 2023.

Information regarding how the suspect and victim allegedly became involved, the length of time and how the matter came to the attention of her superiors was not provided.