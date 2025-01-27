Human skeletal remains found in a gorge in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) - An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found over the weekend in Palm Springs.

The skeletal remains were found in a gorge near Southridge Drive and the Araby Trail Friday evening, the Palm Springs Police Department announced.

Officers secured the scene with the assistance of the PSPD Search and Rescue Team to preserve evidence and ensure proper handling. The Riverside County Coroner's Office was notified and took custody of the remains.

"At this time, the identity of the deceased individual has not been determined, and it is unclear how long the remains have been at the location," reads a PSPD news release. "Investigators, in collaboration with the Riverside County Coroner's Office, are working to identify the deceased and determine the cause of death."

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.