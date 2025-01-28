Mental toll on firefighters: How it’s being addressed?

After spending weeks battling the devastating wildfires across Southern California, many are returning home from deployment. They have exposure to trauma, threats of their life and long shifts without much recovery.

Officials say some may be dealing with feelings of helplessness, exhaustion and mental health struggles.

To combat this, some local fire officials are stressing the importance of seeking mental health support to those who need it. But also part of the battle, reducing the stigma around mental healthcare for first responders.

