Skip to Content
News

Mental toll on firefighters: How it’s being addressed?

By
Published 10:00 AM

After spending weeks battling the devastating wildfires across Southern California, many are returning home from deployment. They have exposure to trauma, threats of their life and long shifts without much recovery.

Officials say some may be dealing with feelings of helplessness, exhaustion and mental health struggles.

To combat this, some local fire officials are stressing the importance of seeking mental health support to those who need it. But also part of the battle, reducing the stigma around mental healthcare for first responders.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content