Police share new details in Cathedral City murder-suicide investigation

The Cathedral City Police Department shared details from the investigation into a murder-suicide earlier this month.

The murder-suicide happened on Jan. 20. Police said Adrian Silva Vizcaino, 30, shot Angel Torres, 19, and a 19-year-old woman before killing himself hours later in San Bernardino County. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, the woman survived but was hospitalized.

Vizcaino and Torres were half-siblings, however, police are still working to determine an exact motive.

Police said on Tuesday that investigators determined that Vizcaino entered the residence, encountered Torres and the woman in a bedroom, and shot them both.

Vizcaino then fled the location in his vehicle.

A few minutes after the homicide, Vizcaino committed an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. Surveillance video showed enter the parking lot in his vehicle, then enter the store where he brandished a handgun at the clerk. He fled the scene in his vehicle with a small amount of cash.

Vizcaino was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at around 11:00 a.m. in the community of Kelso in San Bernardino County.

"Cathedral City Police Detectives responded to the scene and determined evidence collected at the scene of the suicide, matched evidence located at the homicide scene," CCPD wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information please contact Cathedral City Police Detective Ryan Schuelke at 760-202-2455 or email at rschuelke@cathedralcity.gov