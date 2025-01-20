Two dead, one injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Cathedral City

Two people are dead, and a third person is in critical condition, after an apparent murder-suicide Monday morning in Cathedral City.

The incident was reported at around 3:50 a.m. along Nilda Drive. Police said they were called out to the area after reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two 19-year-olds, a man and a woman, both from Cathedral City, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition, the Cathedral City Police Department confirmed.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a person of interest, a 30-year-old man from Cathedral City, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot in San Bernardino County, police said.

"Preliminary information appeared the suspect entered the residence, encountered the male and female in a bedroom and shot them," reads a Cathedral City Police news release. "The suspect then fled the location in his vehicle, where he later committed suicide."

Police confirmed that the suspect and are known to each other. A motive has not been determined as of Monday afternoon.

The identity of the two people who died has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cathedral City Police Detective Ryan Schuelke at 760-202 2455 or email at rschuelke@cathedralcity.gov

You can also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling

(760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.