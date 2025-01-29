Hiker suffers serious injuries near Rancho Mirage

A hiker was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after being rescued southeast of Rancho Mirage Wednesday afternoon.

The rescue happened just before 2:00 p.m. A map shared by CAL FIRE shows the rescue happened near the Bump and Grind trail.

A Riverside County Sheriff's Office helicopter hoisted and flew the patient to a nearby landing zone, where they were then transported to a local area hospital by ground ambulance, CAL FIRE officials said.

