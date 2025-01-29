Pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday night in Indio

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Indio.

The crash was reported just after 11:45 p.m. on Indio Boulevard, east of Highway 111.

Police said a vehicle was traveling at an unknown rate of speed on Indio Boulevard, when, for an unknown reason, a man ran into the vehicle's path. The vehicle struck the pedestrian, causing significant injuries.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Eric Williams, 39, of Indio.

Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The cause of the traffic collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is urged to contact the Indio Police Department (760) 391-4057.