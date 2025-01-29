Robbery suspect arrested in Palm Desert

Deputies arrested a robbery suspect Wednesday morning in Palm Desert.

The robbery was first reported just before 11:20 a.m. on the 44000 block of San Pablo Avenue.

"The victim stated he caught a male attempting to break into his vehicle, and when he confronted the suspect, the suspect threw a rock at him but missed," writes Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect fled the location before deputies arrived, but they were later found in the area of San Pablo Avenue and Highway 111. Deputies took the suspect into custody without incident.