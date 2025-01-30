Suspect charged in Coachella murder set to be arraigned Thursday

A 44-year-old man charged with murder after a deadly assault in Coachella earlier this week is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Mario Gonzalez of Coachella was charged Thursday with murder. According to court records, Gonzalez was previously convicted of attempted robbery in 2020.

Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday morning following an hours-long standoff that stemmed from a deadly assault Monday night on the 51000 block of Calle Empalme.

James Edward Montenegro, 34, of Coachella was killed in the assault. He was identified as the grandson of former Coachella Mayor Sylvia Montenegro. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Gonzalez at (951) 533-4629.

