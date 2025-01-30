Skip to Content
News

Suspect charged in Coachella murder set to be arraigned Thursday

Mario Gonzalez
RSO / KESQ
Mario Gonzalez
By
today at 12:14 PM
Published 12:12 PM

A 44-year-old man charged with murder after a deadly assault in Coachella earlier this week is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Mario Gonzalez of Coachella was charged Thursday with murder. According to court records, Gonzalez was previously convicted of attempted robbery in 2020.

Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday morning following an hours-long standoff that stemmed from a deadly assault Monday night on the 51000 block of Calle Empalme.

James Edward Montenegro, 34, of Coachella was killed in the assault. He was identified as the grandson of former Coachella Mayor Sylvia Montenegro. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Gonzalez at (951) 533-4629.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content