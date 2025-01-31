Beaumont police investigate death of 53-year-old man

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating the death of a 53-year-old man found at a residence Thursday night.

The incident was first reported at around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of Beaumont Avenue.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 53-year-old male resident. The cause of death is under investigation by detectives," writes Julie Van Hook, public information officer for the city of Beaumont.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Conan at 951-769-8500.