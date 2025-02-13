Pedestrian killed in traffic collision on N. Palm Canyon in Palm Springs Thursday

UPDATE 2/13/2025 10:00 p.m. -

The scene is clear and N. Palm Canyon Road is now open.

UPDATE: 2/13/2025 8:30 p.m. -

Palm Springs Police Department is confirming a pedestrian fatality in the traffic accident Thursday evening on N. Palm Canyon Drive in the Racquet Club West area of Palm Springs.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the collision is being investigated by Palm Springs Police Traffic Team. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

N. Palm Canyon remains closed between W. San Rafael Drive and Yorba Road.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A road north of downtown Palm Springs has been shut down due to a traffic collision Thursday evening.

N. Palm Canyon is closed in both directions between San Rafael and Alvarado.

There are no details available on the crash. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

