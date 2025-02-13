Wet & Windy Thursday Night with Improving Conditions for Valentine’s Day

Rain continues to fall across Southern California as our atmospheric river has turned on a hose of moisture across Southern California and parts of the Coachella Valley tonight.

We're still in a First Alert Weather Alert Day through part of Valentine's Day as showers will gradually decrease overnight and into Friday morning.

I'm also watching some strong southwest to west gusty winds across portions of the desert over the next few hours. Around the Banning/San Gorgonio Pass and Desert Hot Springs don't be surprised to see gusts up to 50-60mph!

While the Coachella Valley is not currently under any Flood Advisories or Warnings, we have seen a lot of local standing water on roadways across the desert. Flood concerns and warnings have been in effect for our neighbors to the west--with heightened concern especially over recent burn scar areas.

We'll see some definite improvement into Friday, Valentine's Day as showers are expected to taper off overnight.

While some spotty lingering showers are possible, it looks like your Valentine's evening will be a little drier. Grab a jacket tomorrow just in case.

This weekend is a whole other story! Dry and sunny with temperatures on the rise!

Monday is President's Day and their are a number of local events including the Riverside County President's Day Date Parade.

Monday is the beginning of a nice trend of calm and warmer weather with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s expected through at least next Thursday.