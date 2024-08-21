Acrisure Arena to host a job fair on Aug. 29

Acrisure Arena will host a job fair on Thursday, August 29 as it seeks to fill a wide range of positions.

The arena is looking to fill various positions within OVG Hospitality’s food and beverage services. The event will also feature opportunities for Coachella Valley Firebirds and Welcome Center Staff positions at the Berger Foundation Iceplex.

Officials said interested applicants can apply online in advance at Acrisure Arena Careers or register in person at the job fair. Attendees will wait inside the arena until their assigned number is called for interviews.

For more information on Acrisure Arena’s job fairs, visit www.AcrisureArena.com/Careers.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS:

Bar Supervisor

Office Admin

Cashiers

Bartenders

Barback

Cooks

Dishwasher

Kitchen Supervisor

Food Runner

Suite Attendant

Catering & Club Attendants

Welcome Center Staff (Berger Foundation Iceplex)

Energy Team (Coachella Valley Firebirds)

WHEN:

Thursday, August 29, 2024

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WHERE:

Acrisure Arena, 75-702 Varner Rd

Palm Desert, CA