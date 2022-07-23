1 dead, 5 wounded after multiple shots fired in Renton

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Police say one person is confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in Renton, Washington. The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting. Police said this was not an active shooter situation. An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect. The department said multiple agencies were called in to assist due to the large crowd.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.