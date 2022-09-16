Crash that killed Rep. Walorski blamed on failed passing try

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Police say a staffer for Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said Friday a witness saw the SUV speed up and cross the centerline of the two-lane highway into the path of the other car. Data showed the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, who was Walorski’s district director, was going 77 mph at the time of the crash. Also killed were Walorski’s communications director Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, who was driving the other vehicle.

