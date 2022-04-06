I-10 interchange closed at Cook St. due to crash

California Highway Patrol responded to the I-10 overpass at Cook Street in Palm Desert following a crash.

The incident this morning involved a Riverside County Sheriff's Department motorcycle and a black Honda.

Officials confirmed there were no injuries, but the cause of the crash has yet to be released.

The interchange where the crash took place has been closed at Cook Street due to police activity.

No word yet on when it will reopen. Drivers should expect some traffic delays between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue in both directions.

Alternate routes to avoid the area include Washington Street or Monterey Avenue.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.