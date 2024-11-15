Mexican mafia associates from RivCo receive life prison for trying to kill man over drug debt

Two convicted felons who attempted to kill a Hemet man in a gang-related attack tied to an unpaid debt stemming from methamphetamine distribution were sentenced today.

Carl Ray Flores, 48, and Brian Ramiro Inocencio, 28, both of Moreno Valley, were each convicted last month of attempted murder, witness intimidation, conspiracy and firearm assault, along with sentence enhancing gang activity, gun and great bodily injury allegations for the 2021 shooting. Inocencio was additionally found guilty of being a felon in possession of a gun.

During a hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice Friday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Johnnetta Anderson sentenced Flores to 85 years to life in state prison, while Inocencio received a term of 47 years to life.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Flores was affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and began an association with the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, while the two were housed in the same cell block at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County.

After the man was released from the penitentiary, he went to work for Flores dealing meth, receiving his orders from the still-incarcerated "gang shot caller," the prosecution said in a statement.

The parolee was later arrested by Riverside police officers for transporting narcotics for sale, after which he "told Flores he wanted out of the partnership,'' the D.A.'s office said.

"Flores told the victim that it would not be possible until he repaid the $5,000 lost for the seized drug shipment,'' the agency stated. "When the victim was unable to pay, Flores directed Inocencio to kill him.''

Inocencio went to the victim's home to celebrate his 50th birthday on Aug. 6, 2021, and asked directly about the unpaid debt, which the man said he'd been unable to manage.

"Inocencio made a Face Time call to Flores (who was still in prison) and handed the phone to the victim,'' according to the prosecution. "Flores looked at the victim and said, `You're dead.' Inocencio then shot the victim multiple times and fled to Mexico. The victim survived the shooting."

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Fugitive Task Force coordinated with Mexican National Police in tracking down the defendant, who was taken into custody without incident in Tijuana a month later.

Court records show Flores had prior convictions for attempted murder and carjacking resulting in great bodily injury, while Inocencio had priors for domestic violence and receiving a stolen vehicle.